Pak Ex-PM Imran Khan Accuses Govt of Repelling Foreign Investors by Suppressing Opposition

Former prime minister of Pakistan and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan in a series of tweets lashed out at the government for trying to crush the opposition and hurting the nation’s image.

“The dangerous ruling buffoons don’t realise the damage they are doing to Pak’s image abroad by sham FIRs and absurd sedition charges against a former PM for using terms “Dirty Harry " and “psychopath"! They are making a mockery of Pakistan,” Imran Khan said in a series of tweets.

He also said the government’s actions are deterring foreign investors from coming to Pakistan, negatively impacting Pakistan’s economic growth.

“Also, what message is being sent to foreign investors when the government itself is not accepting the Supreme Court’s decisions? Investors need security of contracts and that means faith in the judicial system. What confidence can they have when the government itself casts aside SC orders? This happens in a banana republic,” Khan further said.

Khan said that a “part of the London plan” is underway which will pave the way for former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to return as he was granted bail and he would then crush the opposition.

“All, including lodging 144th case of sedition against me and fake cases against PTI leader Ali Amin Gandapur, reflects that it is aimed at stymieing us from elections,” Khan further added, referring to the arrest of the former federal minister.

PPP Convenes Core Committee Meeting

The Pakistan People’s Party’s (PPP) core committee held a meeting on Friday where it said it is ready to hold meetings with all stakeholders in order to resolve the ongoing political crisis. The PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and former president Asif Ali Zardari jointly chaired the meeting where they said that the situation arose due to the minority court verdict being given precedence over the majority court verdict.

They were referring to the additional notes by Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail and Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah in the March 1 verdict which ruled that elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces should be held within 90 days, claiming it was 4-3 instead of following the 3-2 ruling passed by the Supreme Court bench led by Pakistan chief justice Umar Ata Bandial.

PPP secretary-general Nayyer Bukhari, speaking after the meeting, said that this stance was legally, morally and politically untenable and must be reviewed. The PPP said it is ready to talk to all stakeholders including the PTI to resolve the ongoing crisis.

The PPP, however, pointed out that conflicting court verdicts should be remedied promptly and without impinging on the judiciary’s honour and prestige. It also urged that in the interest of fair and free elections, general elections should be conducted for all assemblies to be held on the same day as provided for in the Constitution.

Read all the Latest News here