Banner-Laden Airplane Welcomes PM Modi in New York on His First Day of US Visit

A banner-laden airplane soars over New York, extending a warm welcome to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he embarks on his landmark State Visit to the United States.

PM Modi received a rousing on Tuesday welcome upon his arrival here with Indian-American community members cheering him and raising slogans in his favour.

PM Modi US Visit LIVE Updates: Plane with Banner Welcoming Modi Cicrles over New York; Musk Says ‘Tesla Will be in India’ After Meeting PM

A few hours into his trip, PM Modi engaged in meetings with esteemed American investors and CEOs in New York City.

The Prime Minister met the likes of Telsa CEO Elon Musk, Nobel laureate Prof Paul Romer, US astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson and Bridgewater Associates’

Ray Dalio.

Catalyzing 🇮🇳-🇺🇸 space collaboration!PM @narendramodi interacted with celebrated US astrophysicist, author and science communicator @neiltyson. Exchanged views on inculcating scientific temperament among youth. Discussed at length India’s rapid progress in space sector… pic.twitter.com/drWTrNLan9 — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) June 21, 2023

Modi is visiting the US from June 21-24 at the invitation of President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, who will host him at a state dinner on June 22. The visit includes an address by the prime minister to the joint session of the US Congress on June 22.

On the first leg of his maiden state visit to the US, PM Modi will lead the celebrations of the International Day of Yoga at the United Nations Headquarters and hold bilateral talks with President Joe Biden in Washington.

In his departure statement, Modi said this “special invitation” from President Biden and the First Lady for a state visit is a reflection of the vigour and vitality of the partnership between the democracies.

The prime minister noted that President Biden and he have had the opportunity to meet several times since his last official visit to the US in September 2021. ”This visit will be an opportunity to enrich the depth and diversity of our partnership,” Modi said.

Modi said his discussions with President Biden and other senior US leaders will provide an opportunity to consolidate bilateral cooperation as well as in plurilateral forums such as G20, Quad and IPEF (Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity).

The prime minister said he will also join President Biden and the First Lady for the state banquet along with a number of dignitaries.

Noting that the US Congress has always provided strong bi-partisan support to India-US ties, Modi said that during his visit, he will address a joint session of the US Congress at the invitation of the Congressional leadership.

“Strong people-to-people linkages have been instrumental in developing the trust between our countries. I look forward to meeting the vibrant Indian-American community that represents the best of our societies,” he said.

“I will also meet some of the leading CEOs to discuss opportunities for elevating our trade and investment relationship and for building resilient global supply chains,” Modi said.

Modi expressed confidence that his visit to the US will reinforce ties between the two countries based on shared values of democracy, diversity and freedom.