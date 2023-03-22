Beijing Witnesses First Population Decline in Two Decade as Death Rate Surpasses Birth Rate

For the first time since 2003, the death rate in the Chinese capital of Beijing surpassed its birth rate in 2022, news agency Reuters reported citing official data shared by Chinese authorities on Tuesday.

This is the first time in two decades that China’s natural population growth has been pushed into negative territory.

Beijing’s death rate rose to 5.72 deaths per 1,000 people, while the birth rate fell to 5.67 births per 1,000 people, Reuters said citing official statistics shared by Beijing authorities. The city has a population of 21.84 million, making it China’s one of most populous cities.

The Reuters report pointed out that the population decline in the Chinese capital was in line with national trends. China’s population fell for the first time in six decades due to factors such as rising living costs in major urban centres, weak economic growth and Chinese people’s changing attitudes towards family planning and raising a family.

An expert from the Centre of Policy Studies at Victoria University in Australia told Reuters these figures are expected with respect to Beijing. She also pointed out that birth rates in Beijing and other cities and provinces are calculated based on the permanent residents, not including the migrant population.

Xiujian Peng said due to high living and education costs and education levels in Beijing it is normal for the birth rate to remain low while pointing to the national average figure which was consistent with Beijing’s figures.

Beijing’s natural population growth was minus 0.05 per 1,000 people in 2022, Reuters reported.

The data collected by Beijing authorities was part of a sample survey that began in November. The data showed China’s birth rate last year was 6.77 births per 1,000 people, the lowest on record, while the country’s death rate, the highest since 1974, was 7.37 deaths per 1,000 people.

China’s political advisors have expressed concern over China’s shrinking population and have urged to come up with at least 20 recommendations to boost birth rates. Experts believe that the best they can do is decrease the rate of population decline.

