CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :OdishaLloyd Austin Visit to IndiaS JaishankarChina HeatwaveSudan Clashes
Home » World » Belgian Prime Minister De Croo Falls from Bicycle, Briefly Loses Consciousness
1-MIN READ

Belgian Prime Minister De Croo Falls from Bicycle, Briefly Loses Consciousness

Curated By: Majid Alam

News18.com

Last Updated: June 04, 2023, 14:53 IST

Brussels, Belgium

Belgium's Prime Minister Alexander De Croo arrives for a European Union leaders' summit in Brussels, Belgium. (Credits: Reuters)

Belgium's Prime Minister Alexander De Croo arrives for a European Union leaders' summit in Brussels, Belgium. (Credits: Reuters)

The incident happened when De Croo, 47, was on a bike ride with his son late on Saturday afternoon near his home in the Flanders region

Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo fell from a bicycle and briefly lost consciousness but hospital tests revealed no lasting effects, a report in Reuters said.

The incident happened when De Croo was on a bike ride with his son late on Saturday afternoon near his home in the Flanders region, according to the report.

top videos

    De Croo lost consciousness for a few moments and was rushed to the hospital after the accident. He was reported to be in a non-serious condition as a result of the examinations, Ihlas News Agency reported.

    The accident was not expected to affect the premier’s schedule for the coming week. De Croo returned home at night and will spend today resting at his residence.

    About the Author
    Majid Alam
    Majid Alam is a Senior Sub Editor at News18.com. He has reported stories on politics, policy, environment and health. He loves to combine data and mul...Read More
    Tags:
    1. belgium
    first published:June 04, 2023, 14:53 IST
    last updated:June 04, 2023, 14:53 IST