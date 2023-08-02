‘Beyond Govt Control’: Pakistani Common Man Dealt Heavy Blow with Petrol, Diesel Price Hike

The Pakistan government, led by Shehbaz Sharif, decided to increase fuel prices despite knowing that it could hurt them electorally in the upcoming elections. The government announced that fuel prices will increase by PKR 20 per litre for the next fortnight. The government blamed the price rise on the fuel prices in the international market.

“Therefore, the increase in domestic prices is inevitable and beyond the control of the government of Pakistan,” finance minister Ishaq Dar said.

The price spike came when the consumer inflation was 28.3% (last reported in July). This will have a ‘lag effect’ on general prices in Pakistan in August.

The government spiked prices of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and the tariffs on electricity by 17% and 26%, respectively, the Dawn said.

Dar sought to downplay the effect it would have on the Pakistani common man and said the announcement was delayed because the government wanted to find a way to minimise the hike for consumers but said that international prices for petroleum products as well as high-speed diesel (HSD) has risen significantly over the past two weeks, the Dawn said in its report.

He pointed to the spike in the prices of HSD in the international market from $96.26 per barrel on July 16 to $111.46 on July 31 and the spike in petrol prices from $97.39 per barrel from $89.14 as reasons behind the spike in domestic prices.

He said the government has no other option but to pass the impact to consumers as the government has committed to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and other lenders to meet the requirements of the former’s loan programme.

Petrol will now cost the Pakistani common man PKR 272.95 per litre, while HSD, mostly used in heavy transport vehicles, trains and agricultural engines like trucks, buses, tractors, tube-wells and threshers, will cost PKR 273.40 per litre.

The HSD price-spike will impact the Pakistani common man as it will lead to price hikes in vegetables and other eatables. The petrol prices will have a direct effect on the monthly budget on the middle- and lower-middle classes.

Kerosene prices have also risen as the energy ministry of the country raised prices by 11.7% to PKR 192.38 per litre.