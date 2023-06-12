Biden Administration Accused of US Flag Code Violation Over Pride Month Display

The Biden administration’s Pride Month display last week at the White House is facing some criticism online for allegedly violating the US Flag Code.

On Saturday, US President Joe Biden shared a post celebrating the LGBTQ community, showcasing a set of flags on the White House facing the South Lawn.

The display includes a rainbow-colored Pride flag alongside two American flags.

Twitter users argue that this arrangement goes against a section of the US Flag Code, which states that the American flag should be in the center of any display featuring multiple national flags or pennants.

“To advance revolutionary transgender agenda targeting children, Biden violates basic tenet of US Flag Code and disrespects every American service member buried under its colors,” Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton tweeted.

"To advance revolutionary transgender agenda targeting children, Biden violates basic tenet of US Flag Code and disrespects every American service member buried under its colors," Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton tweeted.

Fitton went on to cite a US Flag Code, which reads, “The flag of the United States of America should be at the center and at the highest point of the group when a number of flags of States or localities or pennants of societies are grouped and displayed from staffs.”

“Not one American soldier fought and bled for this flag. Not one American taxpayer paid taxes to the government of this flag. Not one law has been passed under a government elected under this flag. The ideological coup is complete," Daily Wire host and right-wing commentator Ben Shapiro tweeted.

"Not one American soldier fought and bled for this flag. Not one American taxpayer paid taxes to the government of this flag. Not one law has been passed under a government elected under this flag. The ideological coup is complete," Daily Wire host and right-wing commentator Ben Shapiro tweeted.

Democrats support the celebration of Pride Month, viewing it as a way to celebrate the LGBTQ community. Meanwhile, Republicans oppose it on religious, moral and ideological grounds.

Notably, the debate over Pride Month reflects the larger debate in the country over the acceptance of the LGBTQ community.

Responding to right-wing criticism over the display of the pride flag, Democrats argued that there is no flag code being broken as the US flag few above them all on top of the White House.

“Not liking the pride flag being on the white house isn’t the same as breaking the flag code. There’s nothing actually wrong here," one of the users tweeted.

"Not liking the pride flag being on the white house isn't the same as breaking the flag code. There's nothing actually wrong here," one of the users tweeted.

Another user tweeted, “I wouldn’t call it patriotic, patriotism would be toward one’s country, the pride flag is more about acceptance."