Biden Makes Another Gaffe, White House Corrects US President’s Lowball Covid Deaths

Joe Biden has made yet another embarrassing slip-up, lowballing the Covid-19 death toll in the United States, saying ‘over 100’ Americans have died since the emergence of the pandemic. US President’s latest gaffe is among many in the recent past which was later corrected to ‘over 1 million’ in the official White House transcript.

“We need to address prevention and the root cause of the pain and trauma that a lot of people are feeling, like loneliness and isolation, social media and online bullying, gun violence," Biden was quoted as saying on Expanding Access to Mental Health Care.

“And there’s still — we’re still feeling the profound loss of the pandemic. As I mentioned, we have over 100 [1 million] people dead. That’s 100 [1 million] empty chairs around the kitchen table. Every single loss, there are so many people left behind and broken-hearted," the corrected transcript added.

In an earlier part of his speech, the 80-year-old US president, known for gaffes, accurately stated that “over a million people" died from the virus, with an estimated “8 million people left behind who were close to them."

Following the speech, Biden’s team corrected the mistake on the transcript, crossing out the initial estimate and replacing it with the accurate “1 million" total.

On Tuesday, President Biden announced the unveiling of a new plan by his administration that requires insurers to study patient outcomes, ensuring equal administration of mental health and physical health benefits.

The latest slip-up comes less than two weeks after Biden referred to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as “Vladimir” during a speech at the NATO summit in Lithuania.

Republicans have raised concerns about President Biden’s age as he prepares for re-election in the upcoming year. If elected to a second term, he would reach the age of 86 by the end of it.

Last month, Biden had mistakenly addressed visiting British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak as “Mr. President" during the high-stake talks in Washington. Only a few days prior to that, Biden experienced a momentary stumble on stage during a graduation ceremony at the US Air Force Academy in Colorado.