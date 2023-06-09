CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » World » 'As Long As It Takes': Biden on Funding Ukraine Amidst Russia War
'As Long As It Takes': Biden on Funding Ukraine Amidst Russia War

Last Updated: June 09, 2023, 01:43 IST

US President Joe Biden has consistently backed Ukraine with billions of dollar and weapons amid its full-scale war with Russia (Reuters File Photo)

The fact of the matter is that I believe we'll have the funding necessary to support Ukraine as long as it takes," Biden told a joint news conference

President Joe Biden voiced confidence Thursday that the United States would provide long-term military support to Ukraine, despite hesitation among some lawmakers in the rival Republican Party.

“The fact of the matter is that I believe we’ll have the funding necessary to support Ukraine as long as it takes," Biden told a joint news conference with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - AFP)
