Home » World » Russia Strikes Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia Killing 1, Injuring 14
1-MIN READ

Published By: Shankhyaneel Sarkar

AFP

Last Updated: August 11, 2023, 12:18 IST

Kyiv, Ukraine

Rescuers work outside a destroyed church after a Russian missile strike in Zaporizhzhia. (Image: AFP/Representative)

Russia allegedly struck a civilian building killing one and injuring 14 in Zaporizhzhia.

A Russian strike on a civilian building killed at least one person and wounded 14 in the southern city of Zaporizhzhia on Thursday, Ukrainian officials said.

“A fire broke out in a civilian building after the occupiers hit it with a missile. One person is currently reported dead," President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote on Telegram.

The head of the city’s military administration, Anatoli Kurtiev, added that 14 people had been wounded in the strike, up from five initially.

Among the injured was a three-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy, he said.

Zelensky posted a video showing a burning car near the Reikartz hotel in Zaporizhzhia, which had already been hit by a Russia missile strike on Wednesday that killed two people and wounded seven.

Kurtiev said at least four buildings were damaged.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - AFP)
first published:August 11, 2023, 12:03 IST
last updated:August 11, 2023, 12:18 IST