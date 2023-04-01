US President Joe Biden, who often lands in awkward positions while on state, made another howler when he accidentally referred to the tornado-hit town of Rolling Fork in Mississippi, as “Rolling Stone" on Friday. Biden is on a visit to Rolling Fork which was hit by an EF4 tornado last Saturday.

In a video shared by RNC Research (managed by the Republican National Committee), Biden can be heard repeatedly referring to ‘Rolling Fork’ as ‘Rolling Stone’- the magazine that focuses on popular culture.

Biden, in Rolling Fork, Mississippi:“The town of Rolling Stone will be back" pic.twitter.com/oUlIFKP3Xd — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 31, 2023

“We’re not just here for today, I’m determined that we’re going to leave nothing behind. We’re going to get it done for you…I’m making sure you got a place to sleep, food to eat, helping you rebuild your lives in Rolling Stone," the US President said.

The ageing President went on unaware of his mistake, and said, “The town of Rolling Stone will be back, and we’ll be with you every step of the way."

However, as he neared the end of his speech, Biden seems to have realised his mistake and stumbled, “What did I say, I said Rolling Fork…Rolling Stone. I got my mind going here."

The tornado, which began near Rolling Fork and moved 30 miles northeast through Silver City in Mississippi, killed at least 25 people in the region, according to the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency.

According to radar analysis, the devastating whirlwinds had the ability to lift debris over 20,000 feet in the air and were on the ground for 80 miles.

