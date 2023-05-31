Big Blow to Khalistan Sympathisers as Australia Cancels 'Referendum Event' After Complaints

The Sydney Masonic Centre (SMC) has called off a Khalistan referendum event planned by separatist group ‘Sikhs for Justice’ that was scheduled to take place on Sunday in Australia.

The Australian government has cited security risks and threats to the community as reasons for the event’s cancellation.

“Masonic Centre has, this morning, cancelled this booking as it is in conflict with adopted Masonic policy and due to risks to Masonic staff, assets and members of the public which cannot be practicably mitigated,” a spokesperson from SMC told Australia Today.

The report said that local resident Indians had complaint against this programme organised by Sikhs For Justice, after which booking for the programme was cancelled.

“We did not understand the nature of this Khalistan event at the time of booking, However after lots of deliberations decision was taken that Sydney Masonic Centre does not want to be part of any event which can potentially bring harm to the community,” the spokesperson added.

Dharmendra Yadav, a resident of Sydney, said huge banners with anti-Hindu slogans were put up after which he registered a complaint.

“I wrote to Sydney Masonic Centre and explained the violent ideology of Khalistan, how they have killed thousands of Hindus and Sikhs in last forty years,” he said.

This comes just days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese India’s concerns over incidents of attacks on temples and activities of pro-Khalistani elements in Australia.

top videos

“Prime Minister Albanese and I have discussed the issue of attacks on temples in Australia and the activities of separatist elements in the past. Today also we had discussion on the issue," Modi said.

“It is not acceptable to us that any element harms the warm and friendly relations between India and Australia by their thoughts or their actions. I thank Prime Minister Albanese for the steps he has taken in this regard," he said.