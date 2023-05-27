Bill Gates' 'Russian Lover' was in Contact with Kremlin Spy Anna Chapman: Report

Days after it was revealed that convicted American sex offender Jeffrey Epstein blackmailed Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates for having an ‘affair’ with a Russian bridge player, a new report has claimed that the woman was an associate of a Russian spy.

Mila Antonova, the woman with whom Bill Gates had the alleged affair, was captured in a photograph, strolling near Wall Street with Russian spy Anna Chapman, according to Daily Mail.

The photograph showed Chapman, gesturing toward a former Art Deco office block near her apartment as Antonova grins next to her.

Chapman, a glamorous member of a Russian spy ring, was found to be a sleeper agent and was arrested in New York City in 2010.

BREAKING NEWS: Deep Ties EXPOSED Between Mila Antonova (the girl Bill Gates had an affair with) and notorious Kremlin spy Anna Chapman! HOW MANY of the girls Jeffery Epstein illegally trafficked were from Russia? Did either of these two PLAY A ROLE in the operation? THE TRUTH… pic.twitter.com/9ZjJshxhJ4— Matt Wallace (@MattWallace888) May 26, 2023

Although there is no evidence of any wrongdoing on Antonova’s part, it raises serious questions for Bill Gates and whether Epstein and Gates knew of Antonova’s links to a Russian spy ring.

It emerged last week that Jeffrey Epstein had discovered the affair between Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and a Russian bridge player who was nearly 30 years his junior and used this knowledge as leverage to threaten Gates. It also raised fresh questions over the Microsoft founder’s links to Jeffrey Epstein.

At the time of his ‘relationship’ with Antonova, Gates, who was father-of-three, was still married to his former wife Melinda.

Jeffrey Epstein blackmailed Bill Gates over an affair with a Russian bridge player. A report by @WSJ revealed emails sent by Epstein to Gates threatening to expose a 2010 affair with Russian woman Mila Antonova if Gates would not invest in a multi-billion dollar charitable… pic.twitter.com/H9G8QUE2ob — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) May 21, 2023

The timeline of events suggests that Gates met the woman, Mila Antonova, in 2010, while Epstein encountered her in 2013 and subsequently funded her attendance at a software coding school. In 2017, Epstein sent an email to Gates, seeking reimbursement for the coding course expense.

top videos

Jeffrey Epstein faced accusations in 2006 of sexually abusing underage girls and pleaded guilty in 2008 to soliciting and procuring a minor for prostitution. After being arrested in 2019 on sex trafficking charges, Epstein died in jail while awaiting trial, with the medical examiner ruling it as a suicide.

Bill Gates acknowledged meeting Epstein a few times but claimed it was a mistake. Gates had more than half a dozen meetings with Epstein and once also flew on Epstein’s private jet, known as the ‘Lolita Express’. He has maintained he regrets meeting with the disgraced billionaire financier.