BJP, CPI(M) to Skip All-party Meeting Convened by Mamata Over Statehood Day

The opposition BJP and CPI(M) have decided that they will not attend the all-party meeting convened by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday to discuss the statehood day.

Earlier this month, a committee set up by the assembly had recommended April 15 be celebrated as ‘Bangla Diwas’.

“The CPI(M) and BJP have informed us separately that they won’t attend the all-party meeting," a senior state minister said, wanting not to be named. The BJP alleged that the state government’s effort to have a “new" statehood day was an attempt to distort history.

“The state government has already decided to distort history to appease the TMC’s vote bank. We can’t be a part of this attempt," BJP state spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said. CPI(M) state secretary Md Salim told.