‘Blatantly Partisan, Press Release of Oppn PTI’: Pak PM Sharif on Prez Alvi’s Letter | Exclusive

Pakistan President Arif Alvi’s letter was “blatantly partisan” and in parts read like “a press release of the opposition political party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) whose one-sided, anti-government views” he continues to “openly espouse, notwithstanding his constitutional oath/office of President”, said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday.

Alvi, who was with the PTI before assuming office, in a letter on Friday had accused the premier of using disproportionate force against politicians, political workers and journalists in recent clashes with former prime minister Imran Khan’s PTI.

“Despite the foregoing and several other instances, where you actively worked towards undermining a constitutionally elected government, I have made all-out efforts to maintain a good working relationship with you. However, the contents of your letter, its tone, and language have compelled me to respond to it,” the letter said.

Sharif said that the due process under articles 4 (Right of individuals to be dealt with in accordance with law, etc) and 10A (Right to a fair trial) of the Constitution was being afforded to everyone.

“Regrettably and ostensibly due to your party allegiance, you have failed to note the sheer isolation of laws, contumacious disregard of court orders, attacking the law enforcement agencies, damaging public property, attempts to create chaos, civil and political unrest, and in short, to bring the country to the brink of economic default and civil war by the PTI.”

“Mr President, what has really tarnished the image of Pakistan in the international community and is casting negative repercussions on the future of democracy and state of human rights in Pakistan’ is the complete disregard of the laws and the Constitution by the PTI,” Sharif pointed out.

The premier stated that his government had ensured complete freedom of speech and expression as enshrined under Article 19 of the Constitution, subject on to “reasonable restrictions”.

“Regrettably again, you never raised your voice or shared your concerns in the manner that you have in your letter, in the past while the PTI was in power.”

“There are several reports of international human rights organisations, which reflect poorly on the track record of the previous government on severe violations of human rights and the fundamental rights of the citizens of Pakistan. All of this, unfortunately, escaped your attention.”

“This constitutional distortion has completely escaped your attention, which is quite saddening, given the role of the head of the state that the Constitution assigns to the President,” it added.

“I do, however, wish to point out that you did not object to the use of language and a rather aggressive attitude of the federal ministers of the previous government, who actively attempted to undermine the authority and credibility of the ECP,” the prime minister noted.

“Mr President, in the exercise of your functions, you must act on and in accordance with the advice of the Cabinet or the Prime Minister under clause (1) of Article 48.”

The letter concluded: “I want to further assure you that our government will thwart any effort to undermine the constitutionally elected government.”

