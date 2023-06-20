Blinken Did 'Hell of a Job': Biden All Praise for US State Secretary's China Visit

US President Joe Biden reacted positively Monday after Secretary Antony Blinken’s trip to Beijing where he met top Chinese leadership, saying “we’re on the right trail."
Speaking to reporters after a climate event in California, Biden said Blinken did “a hell of a job" on his trip to the Chinese capital, the first by a US secretary of state since 2018.
“We’re on the right trail here," the president added.(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - AFP)