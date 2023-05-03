CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » World » Blinken Says Take Kremlin Report of Drone Attack by Kyiv With 'Shaker of Salt'
1-MIN READ

Blinken Says Take Kremlin Report of Drone Attack by Kyiv With 'Shaker of Salt'

Published By: Arpita Raj

AFP

Last Updated: May 03, 2023, 20:47 IST

Washington

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. (File photo/Reuters)

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. (File photo/Reuters)

"I've seen the reports. I cannot validate them, we simply don't know," Blinken said at an event in Washington

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday he is highly skeptical of any allegations made by Russia after Moscow claimed Kyiv had launched a drone attack on the Kremlin.

“I’ve seen the reports. I cannot validate them, we simply don’t know," Blinken said at an event in Washington. “I would take anything coming out of the Kremlin with a very large shaker of salt."

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
About the Author
Arpita Raj
Arpita Raj works at the 'Breaking News Desk' and covers general, national, and international day-to-day news for news18.com. After graduating from Jam...Read More
first published:May 03, 2023, 20:47 IST
last updated:May 03, 2023, 20:47 IST