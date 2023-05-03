Blinken Says Take Kremlin Report of Drone Attack by Kyiv With 'Shaker of Salt'

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday he is highly skeptical of any allegations made by Russia after Moscow claimed Kyiv had launched a drone attack on the Kremlin.
“I’ve seen the reports. I cannot validate them, we simply don’t know," Blinken said at an event in Washington. “I would take anything coming out of the Kremlin with a very large shaker of salt."
