Blinken to Visit China for Diplomatic Talks Next Week

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to China for diplomatic talks next week and is expected to be there on June 18, a U.S. official said on Friday.

Reuters reported on Wednesday that Blinken would travel to China in the coming weeks, citing an official who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The Associated Press reported the timing of the trip earlier on Friday.

The U.S. official did not elaborate on the trip.

Washington’s top diplomat scrapped a planned trip earlier this year over a suspected Chinese spy balloon that flew over the United States.