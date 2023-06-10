CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :France StabbingNew York PollutionBiden-Sunak MeetDonald TrumpUkraine Dam Collapse
Home » World » Blinken to Visit China for Diplomatic Talks Next Week
1-MIN READ

Blinken to Visit China for Diplomatic Talks Next Week

Published By: Rohit

Reuters

Last Updated: June 10, 2023, 03:19 IST

Washington D.C., United States of America (USA)

The Associated Press reported the timing of Blinken's trip earlier on Friday.(File photo/Reuters)

The Associated Press reported the timing of Blinken's trip earlier on Friday.(File photo/Reuters)

Reuters reported on Wednesday that Blinken would travel to China in the coming weeks, citing an official who spoke on condition of anonymity

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to China for diplomatic talks next week and is expected to be there on June 18, a U.S. official said on Friday.

Reuters reported on Wednesday that Blinken would travel to China in the coming weeks, citing an official who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The Associated Press reported the timing of the trip earlier on Friday.

The U.S. official did not elaborate on the trip.

Washington’s top diplomat scrapped a planned trip earlier this year over a suspected Chinese spy balloon that flew over the United States.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - Reuters)
About the Author
Rohit
Rohit is a News18.com journalist with a passion for world affairs and a love for football. Follow him on Twitter at @heis_rohit...Read More
Tags:
  1. China
  2. us
  3. blinken
first published:June 10, 2023, 03:19 IST
last updated:June 10, 2023, 03:19 IST