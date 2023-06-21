Blocking Bid to Blacklist 26/11 Attacks Planner Sajid Mir Shows China Backing Pak Terror: Sources | Exclusive

China blocking a proposal put forth by India and the United States at the UN to designate 26/11 Mumbai attacks planner Sajid Mir as a global terrorist is a deliberate attempt by Beijing to support Pakistan in terror activities, top intelligence sources said to CNN-News18 on Wednesday.

“On the one hand Pakistan denies the location of Sajid Mir but we have given his locations multiple times including videos to their spy agencies," said an Indian intelligence official. “Sajid Mir is someone who killed global citizens in the 26/11 attacks and he should be punished to save the world from terror activities."

His name was even confessed by the 2008 Mumbai attacks planner David Coleman Headley and everything is on record, intelligence officials said.

Sajid Mir is considered one of India’s most wanted terrorists and carries a $5 million bounty on his head by the US.

He is believed to have played a significant role as the chief planner of the Mumbai attacks, overseeing preparations and reconnaissance, and serving as one of the controllers based in Pakistan during the terror strike.​

Beijing has consistently blocked proposals put forth by India and other nations at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to impose sanctions on terrorists operating from Pakistan. It used “technical holds" to hinder India’s efforts to have the UNSC impose sanctions on Masood Azhar, the leader of Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed, relenting only in 2019.

China has also blocked India’s attempts to secure UN sanctions against Zaki Ur Rehman Lakhvi, a commander of Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Syed Salahuddin, the leader of Hizbul Mujahideen, both based in Pakistan.