Head of Bloomsbury’s US Branch Adrienne Vaughan Dies: Husband Claims Skipper Was Distracted by His Phone

The head of Bloomsbury publishing house’s US branch, 45-year-old Adrienne Vaughan, died after she was flung from the motorboat in holiday hotspot Amalfi in southern Italy last week. The skipper who was in-charge of the motorboat is now being probed and there are accusations that he could have been under the influence of narcotic substances.

A separate report by the New York Post said that the boat skipper’s name was Elio Persico, a thirty-year-old. The report also said that Vaughan’s husband, Mike White, is accusing Persico of being not just high on coke and alcohol and also being distracted by his cell phone.

The president of the “Harry Potter” publisher Bloomsbury USA was also injured more severely when Persico put the speedboat into reverse due to which Adrienne was struck by the spinning propeller when the boat backed into her.

Vaughan was on the boat on August 3 afternoon with her husband and two children, aged 12 and eight years old and was sunning herself when the crash happened.

She was on the bow of the boat and “bounced” into the water at the moment of impact. Her husband and the authorities did not reveal any information about her injuries and asked the press to await the autopsy results.

Her daughter, the 12-year-old, was also flung into the sea but was unharmed.

Salerno Chief Prosecutor Giuseppe Borrelli said the skipper of the boat is being investigated on suspicion of causing a shipwreck. The boat crashed into a chartered sailboat, which was hosting a wedding reception with 70 guests onboard.

The skipper’s blood samples were taken to determine alcohol and drug levels but Borrelli said that the results are inconclusive. “The results are being evaluated by a consultant of the prosecutor’s office since the data per se aren’t necessarily significant,” Borrelli was quoted as saying by the Associated Press.

The skipper suffered pelvis and rib fractures. The victim’s husband, Mike White, is being treated at another hospital for a shoulder injury, according to reports.

However, Italian news reports said that the blood toxicology tests had found traces of cocaine.

Two doctors who were among the passengers on the sailboat dived into the sea to help Vaughan, while a nearby vessel brought her to shore, Italian state radio said, according to the Associated Press.

Their report said that Vaughan died before a medical helicopter and local ambulance could take her to hospital.