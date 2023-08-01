CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Body Stuffed in Barrel found in California’s Malibu Beach

Published By: Shankhyaneel Sarkar

AFP

Last Updated: August 01, 2023, 15:11 IST

Malibu, United States

A body stuffed in a barrel was discovered on Malibu Beach, a swanky Californian hotspot beloved by the rich and famous, police said. (Image: AFP)

A man’s corpse was found stuffed inside a 55-gallon drum on a beach in Malibu, known for its affluent and famous residents.

A body stuffed in a barrel was discovered Monday on a beach in Malibu, the swanky Californian hotspot beloved by the rich and famous, police said.

Reports said the man’s corpse was crammed into a 55-gallon drum when it was discovered by maintenance workers.

Homicide detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff were working the case, the department said. It did not reveal the dead man’s identity or his cause of death.

Broadcaster ABC7 said the barrel had originally been spotted bobbing in the water at Malibu Lagoon State Beach by sanitation workers on Sunday evening.

AFP photos showed the closed barrel resting upright in shallow water in a spot close to Malibu Pier.

Malibu, which sits on an attractive coastline less than an hour from Los Angeles, is home to celebrities including Coldplay frontman Chris Martin and “Friends" actress Courteney Cox.

Julia Roberts, Cindy Crawford, Leonardo DiCaprio and Paris Hilton are all one-time residents of the laid-back idyll.

Barrels are understood to be a favoured disposal method for mobsters who want to get rid of a corpse.

Last year the receding waters of Lake Mead revealed the skeletal remains of a murder victim whose body had been stuffed into a drum, in what Mafia watchers said was probably the work of mobsters from nearby Las Vegas decades earlier.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - AFP)
August 01, 2023, 15:11 IST
