Bordeaux City Hall Set Ablaze, 900 Fires in Paris as France Sees Most Violent Protests Against Pension Bill
Bordeaux City Hall Set Ablaze, 900 Fires in Paris as France Sees Most Violent Protests Against Pension Bill

Last Updated: March 24, 2023, 15:56 IST

Paris, France

Smoke rises in the sky as protesters take part in a demonstration on a national action day, a week after the government pushed a pensions reform through parliament without a vote, using the article 49.3 of the constitution, in Bordeaux, southwestern France. (AFP)

In Paris, union leaders claimed that a record 800,000 people took part in marches through the city to demand that the government drop the proposal

The protest against Emmanuel Macron’s pension legislation gathered momentum on Thursday as 3.5 million people turned out across the country to demonstrate against the pension age being raised from 62 to 64.

A total of 457 people were arrested and 441 security forces injured during by far the most violent day of protests since they began in January, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said, according to AFP.

In Paris, union leaders claimed that a record 800,000 people took part in marches through the city to demand that the government drop the proposal.

The crowd in Paris marched from Place de la Bastille, a memorial to revolutionary France, to the city’s historic opera house in the centre of the capital.

People stand next to the gate of the city hall after it was set on fire by protesters after a demonstration, a week after the government pushed a pensions reform through parliament without a vote, using the article 49.3 of the constitution, in Bordeaux, western France, on March 23, 2023. - French President defiantly vowed to push through a controversial pensions reform on March 22, 2023, saying he was prepared to accept unpopularity in the face of sometimes violent protests. (Photo by PHILIPPE LOPEZ / AFP)

However, the protest was marred by violence and vandalism as 903 fires lit in the streets of Paris.

Among the crowd of tens of thousands of mostly young people, protesters said Macron’s defiance and abrasive ruling style had motivated them to hit the streets.

Similar scenes were reported in other cities around the country, including Rennes, Nantes and Bordeaux.

Protesters gather, holding a placard depicting French President with the numbers 49-3 written on his forehead, as they take part in a demonstration on a national action day, a week after the government pushed a pensions reform through parliament without a vote, using the article 49.3 of the constitution, in Bordeaux, western France, on March 23, 2023. - French President defiantly vowed to push through a controversial pensions reform on March 22, 2023, saying he was prepared to accept unpopularity in the face of sometimes violent protests. (Photo by Philippe LOPEZ / AFP)

In the south-western city of Bordeaux, the front door of the city hall was set on fire by protestors.

“I have difficulty in understanding and accepting this sort of vandalism," the mayor of Bordeaux, Pierre Hurmic, told RTL radio on Friday.

“Why would you make a target of our communal building, of all people of Bordeaux? I can only condemn it in the strongest possible terms."

British King Charles III is set to visit the southwestern city next Tuesday, and had been expected to visit the city hall and meet with Hurmic.

The Macrons were due to host the royal couple at a state banquet before they head southwest to Bordeaux.

Police had warned that anarchist groups were expected to infiltrate the Paris march and young men wearing hoods and facemasks were seen smashing windows and setting fire to uncollected rubbish in the latter stages of the demonstration.

