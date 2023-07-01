Brazil Court Bars Ex-Prez Bolsonaro from Public Office for 8 Years, He Says Ruling 'Stab in the Back'

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s political career was dealt a blow by a Brazilian court on Friday (June 30) after he was barred from public office for eight years.

The majority of federal electoral court (TSE) justices voted to bar him from public office until 2030 for his conduct during last year’s fraught election.

Four out of seven justices voted to convict Bolsonaro for abuse of power and misuse of the media last year, when he summoned ambassadors to vent unfounded claims about Brazil’s electronic voting system.

Two more justices are still to vote. While those who previously voted could still change their minds, Bolsonaro’s fate appears sealed.

A former army captain who narrowly lost October’s election to leftist rival Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Bolsonaro is accused of creating a nationwide movement to overturn the result, which culminated in the Jan. 8 invasion of government buildings in Brasilia by thousands of his supporters.

Terming the ruling a ‘stab in the back’, Bolsonaro denied any wrongdoing. He has already said he plans to appeal to the Supreme Court.