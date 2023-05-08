CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :US Default FearsTexas Mall ShootingRussia-Ukraine Peace?Central Asia SummitChina Data Erasure
Home » World » Brazil Plane's Engine Burst into Flames on Runway Moments Before Take Off | On Cam
1-MIN READ

Brazil Plane's Engine Burst into Flames on Runway Moments Before Take Off | On Cam

Curated By: Majid Alam

News18.com

Last Updated: May 08, 2023, 18:23 IST

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

The airlines said the technical issue was detected in time and all the emergency protocols were followed by the pilots and crew. (Screengrab)

The airlines said the technical issue was detected in time and all the emergency protocols were followed by the pilots and crew. (Screengrab)

Shortly before the take-off, GOL Airlines Flight 2040 encountered a 'technical problem' causing flames to erupt from the engine and the flight was aborted

A Brazilian low-cost airline suffered a breakdown after its engine caught fire on the runway moments before take-off.

The incident took place on May 4 when the GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes aircraft was readying for a flight from the Santos Dumont Airport in Rio de Janeiro to Porto Alegre in Brazil when suddenly the plane’s engine burst into flames on the runway.

Shortly before the take-off, the GOL Airlines Flight 2040 encountered a “technical problem” causing flames to erupt from the engine and the flight was aborted, the Mirror reported.

None of the passengers were hurt in the incident. However, the runway was shut off for an hour.

The airlines said the technical issue was detected in time and all the emergency protocols were followed by the pilots and crew.

RELATED NEWS

“GOL reports that this Thursday, Flight G3 2040, operating the Rio de Janeiro to Porto Alegre route at 5.20 pm, had its take-off interrupted after a technical failure was detected in engine two," airlines’ spokesperson said.

“The decision was taken while taxiing at low speed during the first stretch of the runway at Santos Dumont Airport. The crew followed the established procedures and returned to the parking position to disembark, which occurred without incident," he added.

The company also announced offering tickets to the passengers on the next flights.

Meanwhile, the operations at Santos Dumont Airport in Rio de Janeiro were suspended between 5:27 pm and 6:26 pm on Thursday due to debris left on the runway. An investigation into the technical issue is ongoing, the report said.

Read all the Latest News here

About the Author
Majid Alam
Majid Alam is a Senior Sub Editor at News18.com. He has reported stories on politics, policy, environment and health. He loves to combine data and mul...Read More
Tags:
  1. Brazil
  2. Rio de Janeiro
  3. plane crash
first published:May 08, 2023, 18:23 IST
last updated:May 08, 2023, 18:23 IST