Brazil Plane's Engine Burst into Flames on Runway Moments Before Take Off | On Cam

A Brazilian low-cost airline suffered a breakdown after its engine caught fire on the runway moments before take-off.

The incident took place on May 4 when the GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes aircraft was readying for a flight from the Santos Dumont Airport in Rio de Janeiro to Porto Alegre in Brazil when suddenly the plane’s engine burst into flames on the runway.

Shortly before the take-off, the GOL Airlines Flight 2040 encountered a “technical problem” causing flames to erupt from the engine and the flight was aborted, the Mirror reported.

None of the passengers were hurt in the incident. However, the runway was shut off for an hour.

GOL Boeing 737-800 (PR-GXH, built 2013) experienced a series of engine surges in the early stages of the take-off run on runway 20L at Rio de Janeiro-Santos Dumont AP(SBRJ), Brazil. Flight #GLO2040 to Porto Alegre vacated the runway at the next exit and returned safely to its… pic.twitter.com/XqkRuBAEeN— JACDEC (@JacdecNew) May 5, 2023

The airlines said the technical issue was detected in time and all the emergency protocols were followed by the pilots and crew.

“GOL reports that this Thursday, Flight G3 2040, operating the Rio de Janeiro to Porto Alegre route at 5.20 pm, had its take-off interrupted after a technical failure was detected in engine two," airlines’ spokesperson said.

#Brazil“Boeing 737-8EH aircraft (PR-GXH) suffered engine surge while it was readying for the take-off roll on Runway 20L of Rio de Janeiro Santos Dumont Airport (SDU) on 04 April. Aircraft has returned to the bay without any further incident.” pic.twitter.com/nMVfA7tncN— Shane B. Murphy (@shanermurph) May 5, 2023

“The decision was taken while taxiing at low speed during the first stretch of the runway at Santos Dumont Airport. The crew followed the established procedures and returned to the parking position to disembark, which occurred without incident," he added.

The company also announced offering tickets to the passengers on the next flights.

Meanwhile, the operations at Santos Dumont Airport in Rio de Janeiro were suspended between 5:27 pm and 6:26 pm on Thursday due to debris left on the runway. An investigation into the technical issue is ongoing, the report said.

