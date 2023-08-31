Brazilian Fitness Influencer Larissa Borges Dies at 33 after Cardiac Arrest

Larissa Borges, the famous fitness influencer from Brazil, has passed after suffering a double cardiac arrest. The 33-year-old social media star died due to unknown causes, according to the New York Post.

Her family confirmed her demise in a post on her Instagram page. “The pain of losing someone so young, just 33 years old, and so kind, is overwhelming,” the bereaved relatives wrote. “Our hearts are broken, and the longing we will feel is indescribable.”

They said that Borges had “fought courageously” for her life.

Borges was hospitalised on August 20 after suffering from cardiac arrest while traveling in Gramado.

She later went into a coma, where she remained for a week while her family provided updates on her. Soon after, Borges experienced a second cardiac episode and tragically passed away.

The cause of her death remains uncertain, though initial probes suggest that intoxication might have a role in her demise. Her body is scheduled for a post-mortem examination to ascertain further details.

“There is a report of a possible ingestion of narcotic substances, accumulated with alcoholic beverages," Deputy Gustavo Barcellos was quoted as saying by The Post. “The body was sent for necropsy. We will try to search through laboratory tests for substances that she possibly consumed."

Borges was known for creating fitness, fashion and travel content. Her followers have consoled her death.