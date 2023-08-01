Brazilian Jose Paulino Gomes, Purported ‘World’s Oldest Man’, Dies at the Age of 127

Jose Paulino Gomes, a Brazilian, purported to be the world’s oldest living man, died at the age of 127, the New York Post said in a report.

Gomes passed away Friday, a week before he would turn 128 years old, at his home in Pedra Bonita, located in the state of Minas Gerais. Gomes’ family said he died of organ failure which may have happened due to his advanced age. He was laid to rest last Saturday at Pedra Bonita’s Corrego dos Filhos Cemetery.

Gomes’ marriage certificate from 1917 from the Pedra Bonita registry office shows he was born on August 4, 1895. This makes him a survivor of both World Wars and three pandemics.

Willyan Jose Rodrigues de Souza, a civil official, told a local outlet that Gomes’ age was accurate and he was born before 1900 but his own family remains not so confident of his age citing previous cases where there were incorrect documentation.

Gomes’ granddaughter, Eliane Ferreira, speaking to Brazilian news outlets said that there is a lady who is 98 years old and says she knew him when he was just a boy. “That’s when we became curious to confirm his age and looked up the registry office to find out what was correct,” Ferreira was quoted as saying.

“He definitely was over 100 years old, at least 110. Now we need to know how it will be recorded on the death certificate,” she further added.

The report by the New York Post says it remains unclear whether the Guinness World Records will examine the Brazilian’s paperwork. Guinness World Records says 116-year-old María Branyas Morera of Spain is the world’s oldest living person. Maria was born on March 4, 1907. The world’s oldest living man, according to Guiness, is Venezuela’s Juan Vicente Perez Mora, 114.

Gomes was an animal tamer and his family claims he was riding horses until four years ago. Ferreira said that Gomes was a simple and humble man and did not prefer anything that was industrialised. He preferred things from the countryside and raised his own chickens and pigs. “His food was all from here, and had to be grown or raised here. And he always liked to have a little drink,” she said.

Gomes is survived by his seven children, 25 grandchildren, 42 great-grandchildren and 11 great-great-grandchildren.