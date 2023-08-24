BRICS Summit LIVE: PM Modi Calls For Teaming Up On Space Projects; Major Events Lined Up Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday, will address BRICS Africa Outreach forum and the extended format of BRICS+ nation where leaders from about 40 countries will participate. He is also scheduled to have bilateral meetings with leaders from the participating parties.

PM Modi Calls on BRICS Countries to Support Inclusion of African Union in G20 Addressing a session at the 15th BRICS Summit, PM Modi called on all the BRICS Ccountries to support the inclusion of African Union in the G20.

PM Modi also proposed cooperation in the areas of space exploration, education and technology, skill mapping and traditional medicine.