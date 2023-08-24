CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » World » BRICS Summit LIVE: PM Modi Calls For Teaming Up On Space Projects; Major Events Lined Up Today

Live now

Curated By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: August 24, 2023, 08:23 IST

New Delhi, India

PM Modi addresses the plenary session during the 2023 BRICS Summit at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Image: Reuters)
BRICS Summit LIVE: PM Modi called on all BRICS countries to support for inclusion of African Union in the G20. Addressing at 15th BRICS summit, PM Modi proposed cooperation in the areas of Space exploration, education & technology, skill mapping and traditional medicine. PM will address BRICS Africa Outreach forum and the extended format of BRICS+ nation on Thursday, where leaders from about 40 countries will participate. He will also have bilateral meetings with leaders from the participating countries. PM will leave for his next destination, Greece, late on Thursday night.

Aug 24, 2023 08:23 IST

BRICS Summit LIVE: PM Modi's Schedule For Today

Prime Minister Modi’s schedule for Thursday as per Indian Standard Time (IST): 12:30 pm- Session 1: BRICS Africa Outreach and BRICS Plus Dialogue 2 pm-3:15 pm: Bilateral Meetings 3:30 pm: Luncheon hosted by SA President 5 pm: Session 2 : BRICS Africa Outreach and BRICS Plus Dialogue 5:45 pm-8:30 pm: Bilateral Meetings 9:55 pm: Meeting with prominent personalities 11:15 pm: Departure from Johannesburg

Aug 24, 2023 08:12 IST

BRICS Summit LIVE: PM Modi to Leave for Greece, Will Have Summit Level Talks With Prime Minister of Greece

PM Modi will leave for his next destination of Greece, late on Thursday. He will have multiple high level engagements during his stay there. He will also hold bilateral summit level talks with prime minister of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Aug 24, 2023 08:08 IST

BRICS Summit LIVE: PM Modi to Address BRICS Africa Outreach Forum and Extended Format of BRICS+ Nation Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday, will address BRICS Africa Outreach forum and the extended format of BRICS+ nation where leaders from about 40 countries will participate. He is also scheduled to have bilateral meetings with leaders from the participating parties.

PM Modi Calls on BRICS Countries to Support Inclusion of African Union in G20 Addressing a session at the 15th BRICS Summit, PM Modi called on all the BRICS Ccountries to support the inclusion of African Union in the G20.

PM Modi also proposed cooperation in the areas of space exploration, education and technology, skill mapping and traditional medicine.

Aug 24, 2023 08:06 IST

BRICS Summit LIVE: India Supports the Expansion of BRICS, Says PM Modi at Open Plenary Session of BRICS Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that India supports the expansion of the multilateral forum BRICS while addressing the open plenary session of the 15th BRICS Summit.

“India fully supports the expansion of BRICS, we welcome moving forward with consensus on this,” PM Modi said.

PM Modi also shared five suggestions to BRICS leaders at the BRICS Summit being held in Johannesburg, South Africa. “BRICS will be Breaking Barriers, Revitalising Economies, Inspiring Innovations, Creating Opportunities and Shaping Futures,” PM Modi said.

Aug 24, 2023 08:05 IST

BRICS Summit LIVE: PM Modi Expresses Deep Respect for Tricolour; Sets a New Standard For Global Leaders

Prime Minister Narendra Modi set a new standard for global leaders when he showed respect for the Indian tricolour on a global stage.

PM Modi was attending the plenary session of the 15th BRICS Summit and was being guided to his position by his South African counterpart Cyril Ramaphosa. At the stage where the global leaders were gathering, respective national flags were placed on the floor to denote the standing position where each leader was expected to stand.

PM Modi immediately spotted the national flag on the floor and immediately bent down picked it up and put it in his jacket’s pocket. READ MORE

