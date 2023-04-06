'British-Pakistani Men Rape, Harm White Girls': UK Minister Braverman's Remarks Spark Controversy

UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman has sparked a controversy after she said British-Pakistani men are part of grooming gangs that “pursue, drug, rape, and harm vulnerable English girls".

Suella Braverman on Sunday while announcing plans for a wide-ranging consultation on dealing with the issue said that groups of men, mostly British-Pakistanis, were involved in the sexual abuse of children and young women.

“What’s clear is that what we’ve seen is a practice whereby vulnerable White English girls, sometimes in care, sometimes in challenging circumstances, are being pursued and raped, drugged, and harmed by gangs of British-Pakistani men who work in child abuse rings or networks," she said in an interview with Sky News.

Home Secretary @SuellaBraverman says 'vulnerable white girls are being targeted by British Pakistani grooming gangs', and people have been 'turning a blind eye out of political correctness'.#Ridge https://t.co/ZoMhCmTrtv📺 Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/vO2KSs6vEX — Sophy Ridge on Sunday & The Take (@RidgeOnSunday) April 2, 2023

“There are many perpetrators running wild and behaving in this way, and it is now time for authorities to track these perpetrators down without fear or favour and bring them to justice,” she added.

She further said the authorities have turned a “blind eye to these signs of abuse out of political correctness, out of fear, of being called racists, out of fear, of being called bigoted”.

“There have been several reports since about the predominance of certain ethnic groups - and I say, British Pakistani males - who hold cultural values totally at odds with British values, who see women in a demeaned and illegitimate way and who pursue an outdated and frankly heinous approach in terms of the way they behave,” the Home Secretary reportedly said.

Meanwhile, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak also vowed to do whatever it takes as he condemned the political correctness which has prevented action against “vile” criminals behind the sexual abuse of children and young women. He also announced launching a new taskforce to go after such gangs.

The new Grooming Gangs Taskforce launched by the British Indian leader will involve specialist officers parachuted in to assist police forces with live child sexual exploitation and grooming investigations for tougher action against those who groom children for sexual abuse.

However, the statement from the Indian-origin Home Secretary was criticised and she was accused of stoking racial tensions and perpetuating harmful stereotypes.

Pakistan Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said Braverman’s statement painted a “highly misleading picture, signalling the intent to target and treat British Pakistanis differently".

She said the home secretary had “erroneously branded the criminal behaviour of some individuals as a representation of the entire community".

Baloch also warned of the serious repercussions saying that such comments would give “rise to dangerous trends".

Robina Qureshi, CEO of the refugee charity Positive Action in Housing, called for Braverman’s apology for her “gross misrepresentation” of the British Pakistani community and defined her language as “unacceptable”.

The Opposition Labour Party has warned the government against overly focussing on the ethnicity of the grooming gangs.

“Ethnicity is important and nothing should get in the way of investigating and prosecuting child sexual exploitation. But if you look at the overall figure that is, you know, a relatively small element of it,” Labour Party Leader Keir Starmer told reporters.

(With inputs from agencies)

