British Paraglider Arrested After Mid-air Collision Leaves Skydiver Dead in Turkey

Curated By: Majid Alam

News18.com

Last Updated: May 02, 2023, 18:34 IST

New Delhi, India

30-year-old Orkut Baysal died in the mid-air disaster. (Credits: Newsflash)

Thomas Aitken, 45, was arrested by police after 30-year-old Orkut Baysal died and 45-year-old Andac Unsal was injured

A British man has been arrested in Turkey after a fatal mid-air collision with two other skydivers sending the two plummeting onto a hotel roof.

Thomas Aitken, 45, was arrested by police after 30-year-old Orkut Baysal died and 45-year-old Andac Unsal was injured.

The mid-air disaster happened during windy conditions in Turkey’s Fethiye district, in the province of Mugla.

The collision happened when Orkut and Andac, both from Turkey, were reportedly performing a tandem flight at the same time Aitken was carrying out a solo jump, Metro reported.

During the descent, the two parachutes became entangled during descent at just 20 metres off the ground. The skydivers crashed into a hotel roof, landing on the edge of a swimming pool.

The paragliders were rushed to a hospital but Baysal died of multiple injuries while Aitken and Unsal were injured.

Police said that they are investigating the cause of the collision and whether there was negligence from those involved.

