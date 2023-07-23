British PM Rishi Sunak's 'Barbenheimer' Tweet Sparks Twitter Outcry

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s latest tweet featuring a photo of himself and his family at a movie theater watching the American satirical fantasy film Barbie has ignited a social media storm. Sunak’s post drew mixed reactions on Twitter, with critics questioning his priorities while others defended his family time.

“The family vote was only ever going one way… Barbie first it is #Barbenheimer," PM Sunak tweeted on Saturday. The tweet has sparked a debate on the role of public figures and their social media presence.

The family vote was only ever going one way…Barbie first it is #Barbenheimer pic.twitter.com/mTOY25h4oV — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) July 22, 2023

The term “Barbenheimer" refers to the simultaneous release of the movies “Barbie" and “Oppenheimer," highlighting the contrasting themes. Shortly after his Barbenheimer post, questions were posed to Sunak over “supposed priorities" as the British Prime Minister.

One of the users on the tweet said, “You have a country to run and you’re busy watching Barbie and Oppenheimer. No wonder the UK is a fucking mess."

Divisive social media influencer Andrew Tate also slammed the British PM, saying, “Fix the country." Tate’s response to Rishi got thousands of likes within a few hours.

While the British PM faced plenty of criticism, some also came to his defence, saying, “Everybody should be able to spend time with their family. Also, whilst he’s doing this he’s not driving Britain over a Cliff, so if we’re lucky there’ll be something to salvage when after the next election."

Another person in Rishi’s support said, “It’s nice to see him do something normal and nice to see him do that with his family. The cut and thrust of politics is brutal, more so on the lives of those who have the least options when his policies hit them. I’ve no idea about the film, I just hope she’s a socialist feminist."