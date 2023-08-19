Businessman Seeking Revenge Against Lawyers Plotted to Plant Bombs in London

Jonathan Nuttall, a 50-year-old businessman, who harboured “deep-seated grudge” against two lawyers at the National Crime Agency (NCA) was found guilty of planting two devices resembling bombs at the heart of London’s legal district, the Guardian said in a report.

Nuttall planned to intimidate them by planting the bombs. He was angered over a legal dispute with the NCA which would lead to him to lose his stately home, Embley Manor in Hampshire. He remains embroiled in a £1.4m legal dispute with the NCA.

Nuttall targeted two NCA lawyers named Andrew Sutcliffe KC and Anne Jeavons who were fighting a case against Nuttall’s wife, Amanda. She faces allegations of money laundering and other offences and the court ordered to recover more than £1m of assets from her in 2019.

On Friday, Nuttall and his driver Michael Sode, and an ex-marine, Michael Broddle were convicted of conspiring with each other to plant the devices.

They pleaded guilty to the charges and said that he did so as part of a conspiracy.

The Central Criminal Court of England and Wales aka the Old Bailey heard the cases where Nuttall confessed that he recruited the ex-marine to carry out research and reconnaissance on the lawyers. It was later discovered that the ex-marine Broddle also included his 18 and 25 year old sons into the conspiracy. Both young men were acquitted.

One device, a smoke grenade, was left close to a bench in Gray’s Inn Square and another device was kept outside 3 Verulam Buildings, where barrister worked along with a smoke grenade to cause maximum alarm.

Both devices came with envelopes or packages with Sutcliffe’s name on them, warning him that he was being targeted.

The ex-marine was conducting research on the two barristers and their families for at least six months beforehand.

The convicted men also threatened Sutcliffe’s family and wrote a threat letter to his daughter. “Either Sooty [Sutcliffe] QC stops digging his own grave or you will be raped whilst we dig up your brother[’s] grave,” the threat letter said.