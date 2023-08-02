‘Campaign of Dishonesty, Fraud’: Key Takeaways, Reactions from Donald Trump’s Indictment

Former US President Donald Trump was indicted on Tuesday for attempting to overturn the results of the 2020 Presidential Elections. This is the most serious legal threat the Republican party’s frontrunner is facing as he mounts a campaign to return to the White House.

This is the third criminal indictment the 77-year-old former president has been handed since March. The recent indictment charges him with three counts of conspiracy and one count of obstruction.

He is already scheduled to go on trial in Florida in May 2024 for allegedly mishandling top secret and classified government documents.

Tuesday’s charges, two of which carry maximum sentences of 20 years in prison, will cause headaches for his campaign team as this means the GOP frontrunner could be embroiled in more legal proceedings amid a bitter and divisive presidential campaign.

Here Are The Key Takeaways And Reactions to The Indictment: