Can Donald Trump Still Run for US President? Find Out

Donald Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts inside a packed New York courtroom Tuesday, in a first-ever criminal trial of an American president.

The 76-year-old former president denied all the charges, which related to payments to keep people quiet including over an alleged affair with an adult film actress. He was released from custody without any restrictions.

Although a New York judge released former Trump from custody without any pre-trial restrictions, however, questions remain about whether the Republican leader could still run for president.

Can Trump still run for president?

California-based law professor Richard Hasen told CNN that “Nothing stops Trump from running while indicted, or even convicted.”

The Constitution of the United States requires only three things of candidates.

A natural-born citizen

At least 35 years old

A resident of the US for at least 14 years

Trump is facing a series of separate criminal probes at the state and federal level that could result in further — more serious — charges between now and Election Day.

They include his efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss in the state of Georgia, his handling of classified documents, and his possible involvement in the storming of the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Trials don’t let candidates put their best foot forward, however, it is not forbidden for them to run or be elected.

Other Constitutional Provisions

There are other Constitutional Provisions concerning this case but none of which currently apply to Trump in the cases thought to be closest to the formal indictment, according to CNN.

Term limits: The 22nd Amendment prohibits anyone who has twice been president from running again. This doesn’t apply to Trump since he both won and lost only once.

Impeachment: If a person is impeached by the US House and convicted by the Senate of high crimes and misdemeanors, he or she is removed from office.

Trump was twice impeached by the House during his presidency. But he was also twice acquitted by the Senate.

Disqualification: 14th Amendment of the US Constitution includes a “disqualification clause,” with an eye toward former Confederate soldiers.

The indictment in New York City about the hush-money payment to an adult film star Stormy Daniels has nothing to do with rebellion or insurrection.

(With agency inputs)

