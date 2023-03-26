Can Pakistan Afford to Hold Elections? Defence Minister Khawaja Asif's Shocker Amid Economic Crisis

Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has said that the country’s finance ministry has no funds for elections.

The revelation was made during a joint press conference by Defence Minister alongside Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb.

According to a report in ARY News, Khawaja Asif criticised former Prime Minister Imran Khan saying his assassination attempt allegation was a lie.

Asif said Imran Khan extended the tenure of former army chief General retired Qamar Javaid Bajwa and he is now blaming him. He added that the former PM blamed the US for his ouster initially.

Imran Khan is creating crises every day but the government is tackling those and Pakistan will come out of all these crises soon, Asif added.

The defence minister further said that Imran Khan dissolved the provincial assemblies unconstitutionally but he was ousted from his seat constitutionally by a vote of no confidence and now he doesn’t want to appear before the courts.

Khawaja Asif also blamed the PTI chairman for imprisoning the PML-N leaders during his tenure. He said he was jailed during his three-year tenure and our party leader also faced the courts in fake cases.

Pakistan’s top election body on Thursday delayed assembly polls in the politically crucial Punjab province by more than five months citing deteriorating security situation in the cash-starved country.

Cash-strapped Pakistan is awaiting a much-needed $1.1 billion tranche of funding from the IMF, which was originally due to be disbursed in November last year.

Islamabad is facing a major economic crisis and is grappling with high external debt, a weak local currency and dwindling foreign exchange reserves.

Read all the Latest News here