Canada: Firefighters Battle 'Unprecedented' Blazes in Nova Scotia Province
1-MIN READ

Canada: Firefighters Battle 'Unprecedented' Blazes in Nova Scotia Province

Published By: Rohit

AFP

Last Updated: June 01, 2023, 02:31 IST

Ottawa, Canada

The east side of the Paskwa fire (HWF030) burns near Fox Lake, Alberta, Canada May 9, 2023. (Alberta Wildfire/Handout via Reuters)

The east side of the Paskwa fire (HWF030) burns near Fox Lake, Alberta, Canada May 9, 2023. (Alberta Wildfire/Handout via Reuters)

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called the wildfires "heartbreaking," and vowed unlimited support

Firefighters on Wednesday faced a grueling uphill battle against wildfires in Canada’s Nova Scotia province, including one threatening suburbs of Halifax.

Federal help was coming, officials said, along with firefighters from the United States.

“We’re in a crisis in the province and we want and we need and we will take all the support we can get," Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston told a news conference. “These fires are unprecedented."

Already, additional kit have been shipped in from Ontario, and a dozen water bombers from neighboring regions and the Coast Guard joined efforts to douse the flames.

Houston said he has also asked for the military to help out.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called the wildfires “heartbreaking," and vowed unlimited support.

As of Wednesday, 14 wildfires were burning in Nova Scotia, including three out of control. They’ve so far destroyed or damaged more than 200 structures, but no injuries have been reported.

One couple described to public broadcaster CBC having lost both their home and their childcare business. “That’s my life," a tearful Terri Kottwitz said.

Others said they saw trees on fire in their backyard as they fled.

Smoke from the wildfires blew down the Atlantic coast, prompting air quality alerts for the US state of New Jersey and parts of Pennsylvania, including the Philadelphia area.

David Meldrum of the Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency, pointing to record temperatures forecast this week, warned of “a prolonged operation" to bring under control a large fire northwest of the city that has displaced more than 16,000 residents.

“People are understandably tired, frustrated and frightened," said Halifax Mayor Mike Savage.

    Houston announced late Tuesday a ban on all activities in Nova Scotia forests, including hiking, camping, fishing, hunting, the use of off-road vehicles and logging.

    “For God’s sake, stop burning. Stop flicking cigarette butts out of the car window. Just stop it. Our resources are stretched incredibly thin right now fighting existing fires," he pleaded.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - AFP)
    About the Author
    Rohit
    Rohit is a News18.com journalist with a passion for world affairs and a love for football. Follow him on Twitter at @heis_rohit...Read More
    first published:June 01, 2023, 02:31 IST
    last updated:June 01, 2023, 02:31 IST