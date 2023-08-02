CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Chinese Internet CurfewSingapore PMVivek RamaswamyIndia-UK FTAXi Jinping
Home » World » Canada PM Justin Trudeau, Wife Sophie Announce Separation After 18 Years of Marriage
1-MIN READ

Canada PM Justin Trudeau, Wife Sophie Announce Separation After 18 Years of Marriage

Curated By: Saurabh Verma

News18.com

Last Updated: August 02, 2023, 22:38 IST

Ottawa, Canada

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Sophie Trudeau arrive (Photo AP)

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Sophie Trudeau arrive (Photo AP)

Trudeau and his wife, a former entertainment reporter, were childhood friends and reconnected in 2003 while co-hosting a charity ball. They soon started dating and married in 2005 in Montreal

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie on Wednesday announced separation after 18 years of marriage.

In a post on Instagram, the prime minister said “after many meaningful and difficult conversations, we have made the decision to separate."

A statement from the Prime Minister’s office said that the couple have signed “a legal separation agreement."

“Hi everyone, Justin and I would like to share the fact that after many meaningful and difficult conversations, we have made the decision to separate. As always, we remain a close family with deep love and respect for each other and for everything we have built and will continue to build. For the well-being of our children, we ask that you respect our and their privacy. Thank you," Sophie said in a post on Instagram.

The PM’s office said the public can expect to continue seeing them and their three children together as “they remain a close family" and both parents will be a “constant presence in their children’s lives."

They asked for privacy ahead of a family vacation scheduled for next week.

Trudeau and his wife, a former entertainment reporter, were childhood friends and reconnected in 2003 while co-hosting a charity ball. They soon started dating and married in 2005 in Montreal.

They have three children together: Xavier, 15, Ella Grace, 14, and nine-year-old Hadrien.

The separation is the first for a Canadian prime minister since Trudeau’s late father Pierre Trudeau, who split from Margaret Trudeau and eventually divorced in 1984 during his final months in office.

(With AFP inputs)

About the Author
Saurabh Verma
Saurabh Verma covers general, national and international day-to-day news for news18.com as a Senior Sub-editor. He keenly observes politics and loves ...Read More
first published:August 02, 2023, 22:22 IST
last updated:August 02, 2023, 22:38 IST