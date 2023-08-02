Canada PM Justin Trudeau, Wife Sophie Announce Separation After 18 Years of Marriage

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie on Wednesday announced separation after 18 years of marriage.

In a post on Instagram, the prime minister said “after many meaningful and difficult conversations, we have made the decision to separate."

A statement from the Prime Minister’s office said that the couple have signed “a legal separation agreement."

“Hi everyone, Justin and I would like to share the fact that after many meaningful and difficult conversations, we have made the decision to separate. As always, we remain a close family with deep love and respect for each other and for everything we have built and will continue to build. For the well-being of our children, we ask that you respect our and their privacy. Thank you," Sophie said in a post on Instagram.

The PM’s office said the public can expect to continue seeing them and their three children together as “they remain a close family" and both parents will be a “constant presence in their children’s lives."

They asked for privacy ahead of a family vacation scheduled for next week.

Trudeau and his wife, a former entertainment reporter, were childhood friends and reconnected in 2003 while co-hosting a charity ball. They soon started dating and married in 2005 in Montreal.

They have three children together: Xavier, 15, Ella Grace, 14, and nine-year-old Hadrien.

The separation is the first for a Canadian prime minister since Trudeau’s late father Pierre Trudeau, who split from Margaret Trudeau and eventually divorced in 1984 during his final months in office.

