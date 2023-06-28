Canada to Introduce Open Work Permits for US H-1B Visa Holders and Their Families

Canada on Tuesday announced that it will introduce an open work-permit stream to allow 10,000 American H-1B visa holders to come and work in the country. The Canadian ministry of immigration, refugees and citizenship said under this new rule study or work permits for family members of the H-1B visa holders will be provided.

“Thousands of workers in high-tech fields are employed with companies that have large operations in both Canada and the US, and those working in the US often hold an H-1B speciality occupation visa. As of July 16, 2023, H-1B speciality occupation visa holders in the US, and their accompanying immediate family members, will be eligible to apply to come to Canada,’ a release from the ministry said.

The department led by minister Sean Fraser also said approved applicants will receive an open work permit of up to three years in duration. The Canadian ministry said that the approved applicants will be “able to work for almost any employer anywhere in Canada”. “Their spouses and dependants will also be eligible to apply for a temporary resident visa, with a work or study permit, as needed,” the release said.

Fraser earlier said that by the end of 2023 the Trudeau-led government will introduce a new immigration stream for some of the world’s most talented people that will be able to come to Canada to work for tech companies, even if they do not have a job when they land in Canada.

The Canadian minister did not elaborate on the eligibility criteria or the number of people who can avail this stream.

The American H-1B visa, one of the world’s most coveted visas, allows foreign nationals to work in the US in certain roles, including in the nation’s tech sector.

“H-1B specialty occupations may include fields such as architecture, engineering, mathematics, physical sciences, social sciences, medicine and health, education, business specialties, accounting, law, theology, and the arts,” the USCIS says. The US Congress has set the current annual regular cap for the H-1B category at 65,000 but not all H-1B nonimmigrant visas (or status grants) are subject to this annual cap, the USCIS further adds.

(with inputs from ANI and CBC)