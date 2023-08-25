Canadian 'Online Poison Seller' Linked to 88 Deaths in the UK, Large-Scale Probe Underway

Canadian ‘online poison seller’ Kenneth Law has been linked to the deaths of 88 individuals in the UK, according to Sky News. A probe has been launched into these deaths, all of whom purchased substances from Canadian websites targeting suicidal people.

Law, 57, was apprehended in May and faced charges in Ontario, Canada for two counts of counseling and aiding suicide. Citing the law enforcement officials, the report said that Law is believed to have engaged in the “distribution and marketing of a substance online to target individuals at risk of self-harm."

The UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA) disclosed that it has identified 232 people in the the country who procured items from the implicated Canadian websites between 2021 and April 2023. Out of these individuals, 88 have died.

However, British authorities have stressed that the connection between the purchased substances and the deaths remains unconfirmed at this stage. Sky News reported that each case is under meticulous investigation.

Earlier, Peel Regional Police in Ontario had revealed that the chemical sold online is described as a “white, crystalline substance," sometimes employed in food processing. In cases of excessive consumption, it can “reduce oxygen levels, impair breathing, and result in death."

Reports indicate that Law may have dispatched around 1,200 packages to addresses spanning 40 countries. As of now, police investigations are ongoing in the United States, Italy, Australia, and New Zealand.

Craig Turner, NCA deputy director, expressed sympathy for the families affected by these deaths and noted that they are receiving support from trained officers. The NCA, in collaboration with the Crown Prosecution Service, has commenced an investigation into potential criminal offenses committed in the UK.

According to Canadian media, Law is scheduled to make his next court appearance in Ontario on Friday.