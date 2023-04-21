CHANGE LANGUAGE
Canadian Police Probing 20 Million Dollar Gold Heist at Toronto Airport
Canadian Police Probing 20 Million Dollar Gold Heist at Toronto Airport

Tornoto, Canada

The cargo was reported missing on Monday after arriving on an aircraft early in the evening

Canadian police on Thursday said they are investigating the theft of a C$20 million ($14.84 million) cargo of gold and other valuables that was stolen from a holding facility at Toronto Pearson International Airport.

The cargo was reported missing on Monday after arriving on an aircraft early in the evening, Peel Regional Police Inspector Stephen Duivesteyn told a news conference.

($1 = 1.3476 Canadian dollars)

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
