'Cannot and Will Not Normalize Serious Criminal Conduct': Trump Prosecutor

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg vowed Tuesday he would not allow Donald Trump to get away with lawbreaking after charging the former president with a string of felonies over alleged hush money payments.

“These are felony crimes in New York State. No matter who you are we cannot and will not normalize serious criminal conduct," he said following Trump’s arraignment.

“We today uphold our solemn responsibility to ensure that everyone stands equal before the law," Bragg added.

These are felony crimes in New York. No matter who you are. We cannot normalize serious criminal conduct.” – D.A. Bragg pic.twitter.com/VWztzDrdBq— Alvin Bragg (@ManhattanDA) April 4, 2023

On Tuesday, Bragg announced the indictment of Trump for falsifying New York business records to conceal damaging information and unlawful activity from American voters before and after the 2016 election.

During the election, Trump and others employed a “catch and kill” scheme to identify, purchase, and bury negative information about him and boost his electoral prospects.

As per the indictment, Trump then went to great lengths to hide this conduct, causing dozens of false entries in business records to conceal criminal activity, including attempts to violate state and federal election laws.

Despite all charges, Donald Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts in a dramatic hearing inside a packed New York courtroom Tuesday.

The former US President denied all the charges, which related to payments to keep people quiet including over an alleged affair with an adult film actress.

He was released from custody without any restrictions.

(With agency inputs)

Read all the Latest News here