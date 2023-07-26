CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :North Korea Reopens?DoksuriReam Naval BasePak Minority AtrocitySingapore
Home » World » Cargo Ship Carrying Thousands of Cars Catches Fire off Netherlands Coast
1-MIN READ

Cargo Ship Carrying Thousands of Cars Catches Fire off Netherlands Coast

Curated By: Rohit

News18.com

Last Updated: July 26, 2023, 08:40 IST

Netherlands

The rescue mission is underway for 23 crew members of the ship. This story is developing and more information is awaited in this regard.

The rescue mission is underway for 23 crew members of the ship. This story is developing and more information is awaited in this regard.

Cargo ship carrying thousands of cars catches fire off Netherlands coast. Rescue mission underway for 23 crew members

A large cargo ship with nearly 3,000 cars on board caught fire off the coast of the Netherlands, according to Dutch-based BNO News.

The rescue mission is underway for 23 crew members of the ship. It is reported that an electric car caught fire on a vessel, and the fire rapidly spread, raising concerns about the possibility of the ship sinking.

During the emergency, several crew members were compelled to jump into the water, but they were later located and rescued by the Coast Guard. This story is developing and more information is awaited in this regard.

About the Author
Rohit
Rohit is a News18.com journalist with a passion for world affairs and a love for football. Follow him on Twitter at @heis_rohit...Read More
Tags:
  1. cargo
  2. fire
  3. netherlands
first published:July 26, 2023, 08:39 IST
last updated:July 26, 2023, 08:40 IST