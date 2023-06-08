Caught on Cam: Man Stabs Child in Pram at French Park in Front of Mother

As bystanders screamed for help, a man armed with a knife stabbed four preschool children including one in a pram and injured two adults in a lakeside park in the French Alps on Thursday.

The incident was captured on video by a bystander, showing the accused, a Syrian man in his early 30s, dressed in a black long-sleeved shirt, shorts, and a blue scarf, holding a knife. The distressing scene unfolds in a children’s park located in Annecy, a town situated 30 kilometers south of the Swiss city of Geneva.

In the video that went viral on social media, the accused can be seen circling the playground while people cry out for help. He then initiates attack by slashing at a bystander before climbing over the barriers to target people, including children, inside. He appeared to repeatedly stab a child in a stroller.

“He wanted to attack everyone. I moved away and he lunged at an old man and woman and stabbed the old man," former professional footballer Anthony Le Tallec, who was running in the park, told the local Dauphine Libere newspaper.

Another witness, Malo, told BFM television that the man assaulted children before the old man and was “shouting, but it wasn’t really comprehensible".

According to an ice cream seller who works in the waterside park, the attacker had visited the park several days earlier, gazing out at the lake surrounded by mountains.

Two young children and an adult victim are in critical condition, according to security sources.

The local Haute-Savoie authority stated on Twitter that there were “six victims, including four children."

The suspect, a Syrian man in his early 30s, was granted refugee status in Sweden in April, as confirmed by a police source to AFP. He was apprehended at the scene.

Minute of silence

French President Emmanuel Macron called it an “attack of absolute cowardice". “The nation is shocked. Our thoughts are with (the victims) as well as their families and the emergency services," he wrote on Twitter.

Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne’s office announced that she was traveling to the scene and members of the French parliament observed a minute of silence.

“We hope that the consequences of this extremely serious attack… will not send the country into mourning," parliament speaker Yael Braun-Pivet told MPs.

The motive of the attacker is currently under investigation, and further details are expected to be provided by the local prosecutor during a press conference.

According to BFM television, the suspect identified himself as a Christian from Syria.

(With inputs from AFP and AP)