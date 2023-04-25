Ceasefire in Sudan Holding for Now, Foreign Nations Speed up Evacuation

The ceasefire in Sudan declared on Monday midnight appears to be holding, the BBC said in a report. This was the fourth attempt to stop hostilities between armed forces chief General Abdel-Fattah Burhan and the head of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group, General Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo and three previous attempts to stop the fighting, which began on April 15, failed.

The RSF and the Sudanese military separately announced the 72-hour truce shortly after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken informed the media about the agreement.

Several thousands have been wounded and at least 400 people have died in the hostilities.

Several nations, including India, will use this window to evacuate its citizens caught in the conflict that has engulfed the resource-rich African nation.

clean drinking water

The BBC report said that Khartoum residents are among the worst affected as there is no power,and scarcity of food. They have been advised to remain indoors as fighting raged on in central, densely populated areas of the capital city.

The reason for the scarcity of water and power cuts are the bombing that has impacted the infrastructure of the city. The report also said that some residents were forced to drink directly from the Nile river.

Even Sudanese living in Khartoum are now leaving their homes and belongings behind and leaving for Uganda, Egypt and other neighbouring countries.

A Sudanese-British citizen who visited their home in Khartoum told the BBC that she was evacuated by a flight organised by France. She said that sewers were overflowing and there are chances that there could be an outbreak of disease which would further impact residents of Khartoum along with the fighting.

“We’re just looking at death and destruction and destitution. There’s sewage overflowing, it smells, so now we’re going to have an outbreak of illness and disease, and there won’t be a hospital to go to,” Eiman ab Garga, who is a gynaecologist practising in the UK, was quoted as saying by the BBC.

The Sudanese military and the RSF began fighting initially because RSF chief Dagalo wanted the RSF to be integrated into the Sudan military. There were also thorny issues like who would have more control over fighters and weapons but both generals are now vying to take control of the country.

Read all the Latest News here