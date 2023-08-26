CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » World » Chicago Gun Violence: Two Women Shot During White Sox Baseball Game
Chicago Gun Violence: Two Women Shot During White Sox Baseball Game

The fans were shot inside Guaranteed Rate Field, where around 22,000 people were watching the Chicago White Sox play the Oakland Athletics on Friday, according to police

Two women were shot and injured at a baseball game in the US city of Chicago, police have said, the latest gun violence to shake America, where firearms outnumber people.

The fans were shot inside Guaranteed Rate Field, where around 22,000 people were watching the Chicago White Sox play the Oakland Athletics on Friday, according to police.

“The 42-year-old female was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center where she is listed in stable condition" after being shot in the leg, city police said in a statement.

A 26-year-old woman “refused medical attention" after being grazed in the abdomen, the statement added.

It was unclear if the victims were shot from inside or outside the ballpark, the White Sox said in a statement, adding that an investigation was ongoing and wishing the two women a speedy recovery.

The game continued, with the White Sox eventually losing 12-4.

A post-game concert featuring rappers Vanilla Ice and Tone Loc was canceled due to “technical difficulties," however.

Awash in firearms, the United States has recorded 467 mass shootings this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive, a non-governmental organization that defines a mass shooting as four or more people wounded or killed.

Efforts to tighten gun controls have for years run up against opposition from Republicans, staunch defenders of the constitutional right to bear arms.

The political paralysis endures despite widespread outrage over recurring shootings.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - AFP)
