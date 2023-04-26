China Aims to ‘Resolve’ Ukraine Crisis as Xi and Zelensky Speak for the First Time since Onset of War

Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky for the first time since the onset of the war in Ukraine on Wednesday, news agency Bloomberg reported.

The phone call took place amid reports that Ukrainian forces are planning a counteroffensive to dispel Russians from occupied territories along the eastern belt of the country.

I had a long and meaningful phone call with 🇨🇳 President Xi Jinping. I believe that this call, as well as the appointment of Ukraine's ambassador to China, will give a powerful impetus to the development of our bilateral relations.— Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) April 26, 2023

“I had a long and meaningful phone call with Chinese President Xi Jinping. I believe that this call, as well as the appointment of Ukraine’s ambassador to China, will give a powerful impetus to the development of our bilateral relations,” Zelensky said.

Meanwhile, the state-run Global Times said: “Chinese President Xi Jinping held a phone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky”.

On its Twitter page, the state-run Chinese news outlet said that the Chinese President Xi Jinping told Volodymyr Zelensky that his government will send a special envoy on Eurasian affairs to visit Ukraine “and related countries to have in-depth communication on the political settlement of the Ukraine crisis”.

Xi also told his Ukrainian counterpart that negotiations are the only solution for the war during a phone call.

The phone call also came days after Chinese ambassador to France Lu Shaye said former Soviet countries don’t have “effective status in international law”, forcing the Chinese foreign ministry to offer a clarification.

Meanwhile, news agency AFP citing Yu Jun from China’s foreign ministry said the telephone call between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was initiated by Kyiv.

Moscow reacted to the phone call by praising China’s “readiness to make efforts to establish a negotiation process” but at the same time lambasted Kyiv for undermining any peace attempts.

“The Ukrainian authorities and their Western minders have already shown their ability to mess up any peace initiatives,” the Russian foreign ministry said, according to AFP.

The French president’s office told AFP that France backs ‘all dialogues’ after Xi-Zelensky’s call.

Xi Jinping through this phone call showed that China will continue to portray itself as the neutral mediator in major conflicts and will continue the momentum gained when it helped Saudi Arabia and Iran, major foes in West Asia, to broker a deal to normalise relations.

Both West Asian nations discussed reopening diplomatic missions within two months and resuming flights, seven years after severing formal ties and sending shockwaves through Washington as Beijing sought to replace it as a key player in the region.

However, a ceasefire is unlikely to be announced because Volodymyr Zelensky wants Russian troops in Ukrainian territory to depart and is also receiving military support from the US and its allies who have accused China of arming Russia.

They also dismissed the 12-point peace deal put forth by China which prioritised a ceasefire and Zelensky himself believes that it is a non-starter because it benefits the Kremlin.

Moscow also has refused to back down and claims that Crimea is its territory along with parts of eastern Ukraine.

Despite some of US allies backing Ukraine and remaining critical of China, French President Emmanuel Macron broke rank and urged Xi to persuade Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the war but also made comments on the Taiwan issue that divided the West.

