China Carried Out Missile Drill in Xinjiang Region: Report
China Carried Out Missile Drill in Xinjiang Region: Report

April 14, 2023

Beijing, China

A ground-to-air missile live-fire exercise could be seen in the CCTV video footage

China carried out a missile drill in its western region of Xinjiang, Chinese state broadcaster CCTV reported on Friday, without giving a specific date.

A ground-to-air missile live-fire exercise could be seen in the CCTV video footage.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
