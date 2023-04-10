Day 3 of ‘Joint Sword’ Begins as China Encircles Taiwan with 59 Aircraft, 11 Warships

The Taiwanese government said 59 Chinese aircraft crossed the Taiwan Strait’s median line on Monday and entered the nation’s air defence zone. China is running a three-day war game dubbed Operation Joint Sword where they are rehearsing an encirclement of Taiwan. Monday is the last day of Operation Joint Sword, the People’s Liberation Army’s (PLA) Eastern Theatre Command said.

The nation’s defence ministry said that it detected 11 Chinese warships around the island.

The independence of Taiwan is under threat as China wants to “reunify its neighbour with the motherland” and views the democratic, self-ruled Taiwan as part of its territory, vowing to take it one day, by force if necessary.

The Operation Joint Sword is a retaliatory response to Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen meeting US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and other US lawmakers. She also visited Latin American nations seeking support but her allies in the lower half of the Americas are dwindling as they have traditionally held close ties with Beijing.

On Saturday and Sunday, a combined total of 125 aircraft and 11 Chinese warships were spotted across the island. The AFP citing its own data said that Saturday’s incursions were highest this year.

China deployed warships, missiles and fighter jets around Taiwan in its largest show of force in years in August last year after McCarthy’s predecessor, Democrat veteran leader Nancy Pelosi visited the island and met President Tsai.

Tsai returned to Taiwan on Friday after her Latin America and US trips.

During the drills, China showed off a wide array of military equipment and weapons. The Chinese PLA used state-of-the-art J-16s, built by the Shenyang Aircraft Corporation and J-10C fighter jets.

The J-16s are capable of carrying both close- and long-range missiles and were previously used to enter Taiwan’s air defence identification zone (ADIZ).

It has also deployed warships and frigates and sent the Type 052C destroyer and the Type 054A frigate to the Taiwan Strait and also carried out simulations of an invasion using YJ-12B land-based anti-ship missiles and DF-11 and DF-15 short-range conventional ballistic missiles.

The YJ-12B land-based anti-ship missiles have a range of 460 kilometres and are able to carry both nuclear and conventional warheads, according to the US-based Missile Defense Advocacy Alliance.

The Global Times and other state-run media outlets have taken an adversarial tone towards Taiwan but have placed the blame on the US through its editorials and coverage.

