China Exposes Alleged CIA Spy, a Chinese National Recruited in Italy
1-MIN READ

China Exposes Alleged CIA Spy, a Chinese National Recruited in Italy

Published By: Rohit

Reuters

Last Updated: August 11, 2023, 08:09 IST

Beijing, China

Last month, China introduced an anti-espionage law which bans the transfer of any information related to national security and interests without defining those terms. (Representative image of Pentagon)

Last month, China introduced an anti-espionage law which bans the transfer of any information related to national security and interests without defining those terms. (Representative image of Pentagon)

China says it has uncovered alleged spy case involving sensitive military information and CIA espionage activities

China has uncovered an alleged spy for the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), a Chinese national who worked for a military industrial group and was offered money and immigration to the U.S. in exchange for sensitive military information, the state broadcaster reported on Friday.

Zeng, who was regarded as a classified person, was sent to Italy to pursue further education and while there became acquainted with a U.S. embassy official, said the CCTV report. Zeng was found to have signed an espionage agreement with the U.S. and received training before returning to China to carry out espionage activities, it reported.

CCTV said “compulsory measures" had been taken against Zeng, but did not give any further details. China has been stepping up its oversight on what it deems espionage activities.

Early this month, the state security ministry said the nation should encourage its citizens to join counter-espionage work, including creating channels for individuals to report suspicious activity as well as commending and rewarding them.

The ministry said a system that makes it “normal" for the masses to participate in counter-espionage must be established.

Last month, China introduced an anti-espionage law which bans the transfer of any information related to national security and interests without defining those terms.

The new law alarmed the United States while the European Union ambassador to China had said in May he was not sure the opening up of the Chinese economy was compatible with the counter-espionage law.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - Reuters)
first published:August 11, 2023, 08:09 IST
