China: Highest Flooding Alert Issued for Beijing
1-MIN READ

China: Highest Flooding Alert Issued for Beijing

Published By: Rohit

AFP

Last Updated: July 31, 2023, 14:35 IST

Beijing, China

A view shows a flooded area in Wuxi, Jiangsu province, China, in this still image taken from a video released on July 20, 2023. (Reuters)

A view shows a flooded area in Wuxi, Jiangsu province, China, in this still image taken from a video released on July 20, 2023. (Reuters)

Beijing issues highest alert for flooding and landslides as heavy rains lash the city. Large suburbs at high risk. Red alert for flooding

China’s capital Beijing on Monday issued its highest alert for flooding and landslides as the city was battered by heavy rains.

Large parts of the suburbs “are at high risk of collapses, landslides and mudslides", a notice from authorities said, also issuing a rare red alert for flooding.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - AFP)
About the Author
Rohit
Rohit is a News18.com journalist with a passion for world affairs and a love for football. Follow him on Twitter at @heis_rohit...Read More
first published:July 31, 2023, 14:35 IST
last updated:July 31, 2023, 14:35 IST