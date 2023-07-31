China: Highest Flooding Alert Issued for Beijing

Last Updated: July 31, 2023, 14:35 IST
A view shows a flooded area in Wuxi, Jiangsu province, China, in this still image taken from a video released on July 20, 2023. (Reuters)
Beijing issues highest alert for flooding and landslides as heavy rains lash the city. Large suburbs at high risk. Red alert for flooding
China’s capital Beijing on Monday issued its highest alert for flooding and landslides as the city was battered by heavy rains.
Large parts of the suburbs "are at high risk of collapses, landslides and mudslides", a notice from authorities said, also issuing a rare red alert for flooding.
