China: Huge Fire Breaks Out at Office Building in Tianjin

A massive pillar of smoke and fire was seen burning outside an office in Tianjin, China on Tuesday (August 22) after the building’s wall caught fire, local media reported.

The Tianjin fire department said in a statement posted on Wechat on Tuesday that 284 firefighters and 62 fire engines were deployed from 23 fire stations after it was alerted to the fire at Xintiandi Building on Nanjing Road.

Reuters was able to confirm the location of the videos as Tianjin, China from nearby buildings which match street view and satellite of the area. Reuters was not able to independently confirm the date the videos were filmed.

There were no trapped persons or casualties found as of 4:10 p.m. local time (8:10 a.m. GMT), said the Tianjin fire department.