China Is Curbing Costly Bride Dowries to Encourage More Marriages, Boost Birth Rates

China is clamping down on the age-old practice of caili or betrothal gift in order to boost its plummeting birth rates. Caili is a tradition where the groom-to-be pays a “bride price" to the woman’s family to demonstrate his wealth.

The ritual is also an act of compensation for raising a daughter and two-thirds of all Chinese marriages involve Caili, a survey carried out by Tencent News in 2020 says. Families are expected to pay a large amount of money, which is much higher than their annual income.

Chinese authorities who are concerned about the population decline and the outcomes of it like shrinking workforce, falling consumer demand and growing strain on the health-care system are now clamping down on the practice.

This is, however, not the first time they have taken such an initiative. Previous attempts have failed because betrothal gifts are seen as “a column of the wedding economy”, an expert told news agency Bloomberg.

However, China has asked local governments to take “bold and creative” steps to encourage births while cracking down on “ugly marriage traditions”. In Jiangsu, Bloomberg reported, a campaign was carried out that sought a “beautiful mother-in-law” who does not demand too much money.

Jiangxi’s authorities made single women sign a declaration that called for not demanding high caili from men. The provincial capital is holding a mass wedding on March 8, while commemorating the International Women’s Day, with a catchphrase: “We Want Happiness, Not Bride Dowries”.

China’s one-child policy led to surplus in men because China as a nation, like several other Asian nations, favours male children over female children. The gender ratio mismatch is highly visible in rural areas and experts claim that the one child policy is related to caili.

Now the push for increasing birth rate following the nation reporting its first population decrease in 60 years has increased

But this time China’s slowing economic growth is preventing people from getting married and having children.

Officials are trying to encourage young couples through subsidies for newborns, promoting marriage leave for workers and even relaxing rules to allow unmarried couples to register their children but it has failed to garner the anticipated response with experts telling Bloomberg that these moves end up benefiting men.

